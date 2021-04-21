The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a public notice for those wishing to join the force as General Deputy Constable who are to train for a diploma in Police Studies at Morris Depot.

According to the notice, applicants are supposed to submit their hand written application letters with contact numbers, life history brief, copy of a national identity document and copies of educational qualifications in person to the Officer in Charge at a nearest police station.

Meanwhile, ZRP has warned members of the public to be wary of fraudsters who make fake advertisements on social media with the intention of duping them of their hard earned cash.

-Zwnews