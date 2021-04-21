Exiled former Zimbabwe minister and Zanu PF bigwig Saviour Kasukuwere’s daughter, Natasha Lucian Nyasha is divorcing her husband, Shingirai David Zinyemba.

The two were married in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter 5:11 on December 6 2019.

Natasha pictured above with a guest at her wedding told a Harare divorce court that there was no hope to reconcile.

The marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably to such an extent that the parties can no longer live together as husband and wife more particularly in that the plaintiff and defendant have irreconcilable differences which are incapable of resolution. The plaintiff has lost love and affection towards the defendant and the parties have been living separately and have not shared the matrimonial bed since March 2021. The defendant has specifically told the plaintiff that he has grown out of the marital union and he does not wish to continue forcing the relationship.

Natasha went on to say that each party has got the capacity to take care of itself and to that end, the issues of maintenance did not arise.

She wants to take the couple’s Mercedes Benz GL350d and household furniture in their kitchen, dining room and lounge.

A court ruling is pending.