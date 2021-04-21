File Picture| Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, a prominent TV and radio personality, who is a daughter to former Zimbabwe health minister David Parirenyatwa, is divorcing her husband of seven years, Tendai Basil Mafara.

Ruvheneko has filed for divorce through the High Court stating that she has not been living with Mafara since 2016.

In her divorce summons, Ruvheneko told the court that she and her estranged husband have lost love for each other and there were no prospects of reconciliation. She revealed that she got married to Tendai Basil Mafara on the 19th of April 2014 and that she has not been living with him since 2016.

During the subsistence of their marriage, Ruvheneko and her estranged husband did not have any children together.

I married the defendant out of community of property and according to the matrimonial laws of Zimbabwe in Harare on the 19th of April 2014 and this marriage subsists. My marriage relationship with the defendant has irretrievably broken down to the extent that there is no reasonable prospect of the restoration between us of a normal marriage relationship. Defendant and I have been unable to maintain common interests or a loving relationship as should subsist between husband and wife and defendant and l have been living apart since October 2016 and have no intentions of resuming cohabitation with each other,” reads part of the divorce summons.

According to the court papers, Ruvheneko and Tendai agreed that each will retain some matrimonial assets in their respective names. Ruvheneko said she wanted possession of the couple’s Mercedes Benz ML 350.

Mafara did not oppose the summons as he signed an affidavit of waiver consenting to the divorce.

