ZIMBABWE’S Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi is currently battling for his life in the ICU of a Harare hospital amid a Covid-19 explosion that has paralysed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet, Zim Morning Post reports.

Inside sources told Zim Morning Post that Ziyambi had been hospitalised after catching the respiratory infection.

“These ministers held private parties over the festive season with family and friends – some were carrying the South African variant. Having been infected, they went on to interact with colleagues oblivious of the impending implosion,” a government insider who requested anonymity said.

“We are at the peak of 28-day window period since Christmas. Naturally, the people whom they came into contact with including ministers are not only shocked but are living in fear.” As at 22 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 30 523 confirmed cases, including 21 080 recoveries and 962 deaths.

Zimbabwe’s casualties in Cabinet, which have not only cost precious life but have derailed set deliverable in ministries, leave President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s with a excruciating headache of how to move forward.

The departed cabinet ministers in question are Perrance Shiri (Agriculture), Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs) and Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport), were some of Mnangagwa’s work horses, in a cabinet that has a significant number of ministers who have proved to be deadwood.

“This is a major blow for Mnangagwa, he lost three of his best men who were sharp and hardworking. Replacing them will be hard for him from the current crop of House of Assembly members at his disposal. The options become even more limited if he considers the political matrix of which MPs are for him and which are against him,” said a South African based political science scholar who preferred anonymity.

