One of the key figures in Zapu and Zipra’s intelligence arm, National Security Organisation, during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, Zephaniah Nkomo, has died of Covid-19, a colleague has confirmed.

Nkomo was the Director of Mafela Trust, a Zapu history documentation centre.

The Gukurahundi Memorial Centre has praised him for his role in setting up the centre:

Sad to hear about the passing of Former ZPRA Intelligence officer and Director of Mafela trust Zephaniah Nkomo. Nkomo was very instrumental in setting up the Gukurahundi memorial center. He was very passionate about documenting history. May his Soul Rest in Peace.

Close associates say Nkomo did so much for the country than a number of heroes buried at the national heroes acre in Harare.