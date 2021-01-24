Netherlands based Zimbabwe singer Vimbai Zimuto has told the daily news reporters that her viral nude photos does not mean obsession with nakedness but it is just part of her work that is often misunderstood by many people.

She went on to say:

I have to correct you on the notion that I am obsessed with nudity. I am not obsessed with nudity. Nudity is how I came to earth so how can I be obsessed with something so natural. There is nothing weird about that. People need to understand that I don’t spend my day naked; I don’t walk around naked. I don’t do that. . . it’s just part of my work. Sometimes I go to fine art classes where they just want me to sit there and draw my body because they love my body. It’s part of art. It has nothing to do with my morality. It has nothing to do with who I am as a girlfriend, wife or mother. It’s part of my work. I don’t spend my day naked. It’s amazing that people actually think that way. Even when you see me on Instagram I will be telling stories through nude art. . . when you see me seated trying to tell a story through nude art; it’s about the story. It has nothing to do with Vimbai Zimuto as a person, Vimbai Zimuto as a mother or Vimbai Zimuto in the street. If we understand that then we will get somewhere with our art.

Vimbai Zimuto became an internet sensation when she leaked her naked photos online.