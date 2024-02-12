ZIMSEC announces 2024 exam fees

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced the examination fees for the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

Apparently, for those in public schools, the government will pay 55 percent of the total cost.

But, this applies to a maximum of seven O-level subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills.

The remaining 45 percent of the fees will be paid by the students in public schools.

“Following the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees, please be advised that the Government will be subsidising the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees for candidates in public schools, local authority schools and mission schools.

“All candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees.

“In 2024, full cost of the examinations for Ordinary and Advanced Level will be US$24 and US$48,00 per subject respectively.

“Therefore, candidates in public schools will pay 45 percent of the examination fees per subject and the Government will pay 55 percent of the examination fees,” said ZIMSEC Director of Finance Zipora Muzenda said in a statement.