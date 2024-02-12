Mkwananzi accused of changing CCC social media passwords to deny others access, CIO sucked in

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Cecillia Mukundi Chimbiri has accused party spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi of changing passwords for party’s social media handles.

“This is so petty May you please give those handles to DSpo @Ostallos Mr @pmkwananzi.

“Mkwananzi – the party trusted you with their handle you then change passwords such that no one ku communications knows them.

She was commenting on an X post by party Secretary General Charlton Hwende, who had said:

“Correct Vana Mukuru vati ngavambomira. The President said he will communicate his way forward. A lot of people who were imposing candidates, imposing mayors and deputy Mayors and lying abusing the President’s name are now championing the so called blue movement.

“Let’s leave the President to rest and decide on the new step like he said. The CCC X handle is now being operated by people who were fired by the President but refused to hand over the passwords. We will now start talking!!”

Apparently, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says the CCC handles is being run by CIO.

“Why don’t you say it without riddles @hwendec, your CCC handle is now in the hands of CIO surrogates!

“The problem is Nelson Chamisa and all of you knew about this but you all kept quiet allowing citizens to be deceived.

“Even up to now citizens are believing the lies they are being fed, TELL THE PEOPLE THE TRUTH,” he says.

Zwnews