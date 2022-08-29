As the globe counts down to commemorating the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances set for 30 August, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights chronicles ongoing fight for rights of victims/ survivors of one of this egregious crimes in Zimbabwe.

The ZLHR pushed for rights of victims of enforced disappearances in some cases, it was the “Right to Know” for victims, survivors and their families.

“It was a dark period when civil society members including Jestina Mukoko, opposition party leaders & members were also disappeared. To date noone has been held accountable for the international crimes with universal jurisdiction that were perpetrated by known state actors,” says ZLHR.

Zwnews