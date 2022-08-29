The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) says it has a target to allocate about 3000 stands to beneficiaries by December 2022.

BCC finance manager, Isaac Matare disclosed this in a engagement meeting with residents currently underway in Zimbabwe’s second capital, Bulawayo.

“We had anticipated to allocate 3000 stands by 31 December 2022 and from January to June we have awarded 3153 to developers, 381 stands allocated to beneficiaries,” he said.

He however, bemoaned amount owed to the local authority, saying council is working hard to recover the money.

“As of June 2022, we were owed ZWL 8,792, 339,323 (9billion) by debtors and we are currently implementing a credit policy which was previously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Matare saluted informal traders for paying religiously saying the local authority received over ZW$27 million from vendors during the period between January to June this year.

Zwnews