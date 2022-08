As at 28 August 2022, Zimbabwe had 256 704 confirmed cases, including 250 957 recoveries and 5 593 deaths, data from the Ministry of Health and Child Care has shown.

As stated by the Ministry, to date, a total of 6 418 568 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The country has since relaxed some of the strict measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid 19.

The government recently removed the mandatory wearing of face masks citing diminished infection rates.

Zwnews