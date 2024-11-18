Zimbabwe’s new parliament building in Mount Hampden, Harare has been classified as Africa’s second most digitally advanced.

According to the 2024 World e-Parliament Report, the Chinese built Zimbabwean parliament building is second after South Africa.

Apparently, the new parliament building, with a combined floor area of 33,000 square meters, is a pivot point around which a new administrative capital will be built.

The building contains more than 600 rooms, among them offices for VVIP, VIP members of parliament and officials, library, all systems server rooms for telecommunications, interviews room for journalists, conference system, firefighting and members’ dining halls, staff canteen, kitchen as well as an all purpose hall.

African Countries with the Most Digitally Advanced Parliaments

South Africa 🇿🇦 Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 Burundi 🇧🇮 Morocco 🇲🇦 Tunisia 🇹🇳 Burundi 🇧🇮 Malawi 🇲🇼 Algeria 🇩🇿 Kenya 🇰🇪 Namibia 🇳🇦

Source: 2024 World e-Parliament Report.