The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) which is responsible for assessing, collecting and accounting for revenue on behalf of the State has issued the Public Notice 86 of 2024 Excise Special Surtax Returns.

In a statement ZIMRA said: “The Commissioner of Customs & Excise hereby reminds all Airtime Operators, Spirit Rebate Users, Excise Manufacturers and Manufacturers of Beverages containing added sugar, that returns and payment of duty and special surtax are due on the following dates.

Clients who are in arrears with regards to excise and special surtax returns and/ or payments are required to settle the amounts forthwith.

ZIMRA urged its valued clients to file their returns and pay taxes due on time and in full to avoid penalty, interest, or possible suspension or cancellation of the license.

Zwnews