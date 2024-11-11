Controversial businessperson Wicknell Chivayo has announced his scheduled donation of three buses to his church.

According to him, the buses to be sourced from Faramatsi Motors are to the tune of US$420.000.00.

In an X post Chivayo said he decided to celebrate his birthday month in style by blessing his church instead of spoiling himself cars.

“…As I celebrate my birthday month, I am reminded of the ABUNDANT blessings God has granted me and I feel a deep calling to always tirelessly give back to my church.

He writes:

“This year, instead of spoiling myself with a latest ROLLS ROYCE or adding to my MAYBACH fleet, I have decided to start off by donating these 3 brand new HIGER 61 seater buses to my church all supplied by FARAMATSI MOTORS at a reasonable total cost of USD420,000.00.

“I have ordered another 7 more at a cost of USD980 000.00 which I will gladly distribute to other solid and highly recognized JOHANE MASOWE CHISHANU branches countrywide.

“This gesture is not just about offering CONVENIENT transport to my fellow church members but it’s a small token of my GRATITUDE for the Church’s guiding influence in my life. The Church has played a crucial role in creating this inevitable aspiring BILLIONAIRE I am about to be and I remain committed to uplifting my church as we continue our spiritual journey together, with LOVE, faith and the power of prayer.

“Beyond these buses, I will also dedicate USD1 MILLION in cash to a highly reputable charity organization of MY CHOICE. Supporting those in need has always been close to my heart, and this donation signifies my UNWAVERING dedication to helping the underprivileged.

“By extending this love and support, I aim to reflect the generosity that God has shown me and to INSPIRE others to do the same.

“My birthday celebration this November is NOT about me, but about sharing the BLESSINGS and showing LOVE to the church community that has given me so much and to the less fortunate who need the help more than anyone else.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to honor God through these acts of service, and I pray these gifts will make a difference and strengthen the lives of those they touch…I ask this through Christ our Lord…AMEN…🙏🙏🙏”