Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate and former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has saluted Botswana’s President Duma Boko for appointing legislators from opposition parties as cabinet ministers.

Kasukuwere says Boko’s selection is a powerful move that would see a united Botswana.

“Following with interest @duma_bok on new cabinet appointments, he seems to have struck the right chord in his selection of ministers.

“He is bringing various leaders from other parties to create Team Botswana.

“This is a powerful move that should see Botswana excel and represent the maturity required in new politics.

“Anger mascots and divisionism retard growth and development. Well done President @duma_boko,” he says.

Meanwhile, during the swearing in of part of his cabinet, President Boko said:

“We will not be confined by labels like socialism, capitalism or communism.

“We will design solutions unique to our country.

“Today, we introduced six ministries and will reveal more. Together, let us dedicate ourselves to our nation’s success.”

Some of the ministers he picked from other political parties include: Deputy Minister Lawrence Ookeditse from the Botswana Patriotic Front (former ruling party) whom he said share same vision with on NHI.

Deputy minister of Lands and Agriculture Dr Edwin Dikoloti who came in as an Independent Candidate.

