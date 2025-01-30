Zimbabwe’s trade deficit expanded in 2024 as imports outpaced exports, highlighting the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

According to newly released trade figures, exports grew by 3% to $7.4 billion, while imports increased by 4% to $9.5 billion, pushing the trade deficit up by 6% to $2 billion.

Key Exports: Gold, Tobacco, and Nickel Lead the Way.

Zimbabwe remains heavily reliant on a few key commodities for export revenue, with the top three exports accounting for 65% of total exports.

These include: -Gold – $2.5 billion, Tobacco – $1.3 billion and Nickel – $989 million.

Gold continues to dominate Zimbabwe’s export sector, followed by tobacco, a critical cash crop for the country.

Nickel, used in industrial production, also played a significant role in driving export earnings.

Rising Import Bill Driven by Fuel and Maize

On the import side, Zimbabwe’s reliance on fuel and staple foods remains a major factor in the growing trade deficit.

The top three imports accounted for 21% of total imports:

-Diesel – $956 million.

-Maize – $602 million.

-Leaded Petrol – $473 million.

The high fuel import bill reflects Zimbabwe’s dependence on petroleum products for economic activities, while the significant maize imports indicate food security concerns, likely due to lower local production caused by climate and economic factors.

Additional Financial Inflows

Beyond trade, Zimbabwe continues to receive significant financial inflows from external sources.

According to the 2025 national budget, covering January to September 2024, the country received:

-Diaspora Remittances – $1.566 billion.

-NGO Remittances – $873 million.

-Private Loan Proceeds – $1.262 billion.

-Income Receipts – $91 million.

-Foreign Investment – $333 million.

These financial inflows remain critical in stabilizing the country’s economy and supplementing foreign exchange reserves. However, further details on other capital flows and reserves are expected in the upcoming Monetary Policy Statement.

Economic Outlook: The Need for Diversification.

The growing trade deficit highlights Zimbabwe’s structural economic challenges, particularly its over-reliance on raw material exports and imported essentials. While export growth is encouraging, it remains insufficient to offset rising import costs.

Economic analysts suggest that Zimbabwe must diversify its export base, strengthen local industries, and increase domestic food production to reduce reliance on imports. The upcoming Monetary Policy Statement will be closely watched for insights into how authorities plan to tackle these challenges and improve economic sustainability.

For now, Zimbabwe faces the task of balancing its trade dynamics while ensuring long-term economic stability.