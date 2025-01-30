Prophetic Healing Deliverance (PHD) founder Walter Magaya has threatened to drag the University of South Africa UNISA to court.

Posting on an X handle, in name of Magaya his church said their leader was scammed by officials at the institution of higher learning.

“Dear Believers

After further investigations, it has come to our attention that our prophet was scammed:

“This did not happen to him alone but also to other popular African figures.

“We are taking legal action against the UNISA officials involved on that day.”

This was after UNISA disowned Magaya as their former student, saying he did not acquire any qualification from the institution.

Zwnews