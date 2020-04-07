President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent a solidarity message to the people of the United Kingdom following reports that ailing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who contracted Covid-19 (coronavirus) has been hospitalised.



“On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe, I wish Prime Minister (Johnson) a speedy recovery and return to good health. We stand in solidarity with him and the British people during these challenging times”, said Mnangagwa in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Johnson is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as his coronavirus symptoms worsened and Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab has been asked to take over in the absence of the Prime Minister.

Zwnews