The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange extended its bear run this week since the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency early this month as limited liquidity continues to dampen trading activity.

Below is the main dashboard showing how stocks exchanged hands:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZiG cents) CHANGE

SACL.zw 0.6529 +45..09%▲

WILD.zw 5.5000 +9.56% ▲

ZIMR.zw 27.9976 +8.10% ▲

DLTA.zw 703.1461 +6.36% ▲

EHZL.zw 31.0355 +2.23%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZiG Cents) CHANGE

SEED.zw 150.0791 -13.75% ▼

GBH.zw 5.0000 -8.26% ▼

HIPO.zw

350.0500

-7.39% ▼

CFI.zw 130.0500 -5.48% ▼

ECO.zw 140.8680 -2.85% ▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 98.76 +1.56%▲

Top 10 96.36 +2.28%▲

Top 15 97.59 +1.99%▲

Small Cap 100.00 0.00%

Medium Cap 104.12 +0.61%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZiG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZiG)

CSAG.zw 0.5000 0.00% 214,356

DMCS.zw 2.0000 -0.14%▼ 3,321,743

MIZ.zw 0.8404 0.00% 4,155,084

MCMS.zw 38.0000 0.00% 52,196,778

OMTT.zw 10.0000 -7.83%▼ 16,343,863

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 99.33 +0.62% ▲

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 100.00 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 101.29 +3.30% ▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 106.49 -0.14% ▼

ZSE ICT 83.90 -1.29% ▼

ZSE Materials 110.01 +1.82% ▲

ZSE Real Estate 115.59 +1.11% ▲

Modified Consumer Staples 102.61 +4.30% ▲

ZSE Agriculture 96.85 -3.01% ▼

ZSE ETF 104.85 -2.08% ▼

ZNSMI Index 92.13 +1.23% ▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZiG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZiG)

REV.zw 22.0000 0.00% 81,031,773.68

TIG.zw 57.0000 +2.19%▲ 410,014,110.00

MARKET ACTIVITY 25 April 2024

Trades:

212

Turnover (ZiG)

2,948,229.07

Market Cap (ZiG)

28,496,098,367.12

Foreign Buys (ZiG)

731,907.95

Foreign Sells (ZiG)

710,744.12

In other news, latest data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency indicates positive growth in the manufacturing sector during the fourth quarter of 2023.

ZimStat said products manufacturing output increased by 12,2% in 2023 in a development likely to see the country’s import bill declining if the trend is sustained going forward.

These positive developments come on the background of the implementation of the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Plan (ZNIDP 1) 2019 to 2023 which was credited for the promotion of capacity utilisation from 47% to 56,1% between 2020 and 2022.

The shelf-space occupancy of locally produced products also increased from 55% in 2021 to over 80% in 2022 with exports of manufactured products also increasing by 12,9% from US$324 million in 2021 to US$366 million in 2022.

In its recent report, ZimStat pointed highlighted that the Volume of Manufacturing Index (VMI) for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 increased by 12,2% as compared to 127,5% registered in the corresponding period in 2022.

“The Fourth quarter 2023 Volume of Manufacturing Index was 143.15, reflecting a year-on-year percentage increase of 12.26 when compared to 127.51 recorded in 4th quarter 2022 Quarter-on-quarter analysis reflects a 4.81 percent increase from 136,58% in 3rd quarter 2023,” the statistics agency said.

Zwnews