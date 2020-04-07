A Mashonaland Central-based Zanu PF official is facing charges of undermining the authority of the President after he allegedly called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to resign and be replaced by his debatably militant deputy, Retired General Constantino Chiwenga.

Prosecuting, Samson Chamunorwa said on an unknown date, Goodman Musariri a well-known Zanu PF official in the province, sent messages on a WhatsApp group where he denounced Mnangagwa and endorsed Chiwenga to replace him.

Some of the messages sent by Musariri read:

“We agree that the likes of vaMnangagwa, who only has less than 18 years to live on this universe, must maximise his retirement time. After all, he has nothing to offer Zimbabwe except to loot it the more for 18 years. I recommend that General Chiwenga takes over and be at liberty to formulate a GNU [government of national unity] that will adopt meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty”

“Mnangagwa must resign or retire early and be given a golden handshake as constructive dismissal. He needs the maximum of 18 years that he is left with under this universe!!” Musariri allegedly said.

In another message, he allegedly laughed off Mnangagwa for saying he ‘wants to get to 2030’ and accused the 77-year-old Zimbabwean strongman of being the cause for an impoverished country.

Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati granted Musariri $300 bail.

