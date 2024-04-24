Zimbabwe’s annual inflation has continued to move in the negative direction, this is according to renowned American economic analyst Steve Hanke.

As stated by Hanke as of today, he measured inflation in Zimbabwe at 2,485 percent per year, making it the highest in the world.

“Today, I measure inflation in Zimbabwe at 2,485%/yr. That’s the WORLD’S HIGHEST INFLATION RATE.

“The ZiG has ZAGGED. It’s already depreciated by 22% against the USD since its was introduced on April 8th,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean government is adamant saying the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) is performing well.

The authorities have since declared war of forex dealers amid disapproval by market watchers.

Zwnews