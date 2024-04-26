Disqualified 2023 Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere’s allies say real change is coming in Zimbabwe and doing so sooner than expected.

Tyson’s colleagues under the banner (The Return of Kasukuwere) say no one will stop the looming change:

“Real change is coming. Yes, it’s coming sooner than expected. No one can stop it.”

Posting on X, team The Return of Kasukuwere is adamant that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will not last the distance.

“2030 anenge asipo! He will not last the distance. The streets are calling,” said the Team.

This seems to be a response to (ZANU PF’s) recently coined slogan that 2030, Mnangagwa will still be the Republican President.

Apparently, the ruling party’s national political Commissar Mike Bimha distanced ZANU PF from the slogan.

Meanwhile, Kasukuwere was barred from the 2023 polls on account that he had not been in the country eighteen months before the proclamation of the election dates.

Zwnews