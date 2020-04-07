As security officials deployed to monitor compliance with the 21-day national lockdown continue to hog the limelight for all the wrong reasons, it has emerged that veteran journalist and media consultant, Matthew Takaona (pictured) was this afternoon briefly detained at a roadblock in Masvingo.

Reports reaching Zwnews indicate that Takaona, who was using a Masvingo Mirror-branded vehicle was briefly detained at a roadblock near Mucheke residential suburb where officers interrogated him for hours.

He was rescued following the intervention of fellow journalists who engaged the ZRP Officer Commanding Masvingo Province.

“I was stopped at a roadblock close to the Craft Centre near Mucheke while driving into town. The officers at the roadblock ordered me to return back home but I told them I was on my way to the office, and couldn’t oblige to their bizzare demands”, Takaona told Zwnews.

He said he was released after concerned fellow journalists intervened.

Since the beginning of the mandatory Covid-19-inspired national lockdown, various media staffers have bemoaned harrasment at the hands of the police.

