Tanzanian President William Ruto has arrived in Zimbabwe ahead of tomorrow’s official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

He has been welcomed to Zimbabwe by his counterpart President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

The two Presidents took to the reading dias, before gun salutes and the singing of the Kenyan national anthem.

President Ruto was then invited to inspect the guard of honour, which he has accepted.

The two leaders then left the reading dias and walk down the red carpet to greet dignitaries who include Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Bulawayo Judith Ncube, cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, ZITF board chairperson Busisa Moyo, members of the diplomatic corps and Zanu-PF politburo members.

President Ruto will officially open this year’s edition of ZITF tomorrow which should have been done today.

However, he failed to travel to Zimbabwe yesterday due to floods that hit his country.

