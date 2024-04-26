It is an action packed this weekend in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) match day nine.

Action starts on Saturday with Platinum Football Club squaring off with Bikita Minerals Football Club at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba.

Yadah Football Club hosts Chicken Inn Football Club at Hearts Stadium in the capital.

Closing the day’s fixtures will be Simba Bhora at home ‘Wadzanai Stadium’ in Bindura; against TelOne Football Club.

On Sunday, the big one, pits giants Highlanders against CAPS United at Barbourfields in Bulawayo.

Dynamos face Ngezi Platinum Football Club at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare, Harare.

