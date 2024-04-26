*File image for illustration purposes only

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has postponed the official opening that was scheduled for Friday after Kenyan President William Ruto delayed travelling to Zimbabwe due to weather conditions affecting East African countries.

Ruto was expected to officially open the 64th trade extravaganza today, but failed to travel after his country was hit by flooding.

ZITF board chairman Busisa Moyo confirmed the delays during his address at the Connect Africa Symposium held at the exhibition centre’s Hall 2 today.

“The official opening of the ZITF has been postponed to Saturday 27 at 10am, due to the weather conditions faced by the guest of honour who is to open the exhibition,” Moyo said.

He told exhibitors who had made plans to travel tomorrow to extend their stay.

“We apologise for that change. However, I am aware that some had made plans to leave tomorrow. If you can stay, we would really appreciate it,” he said.

Newsday