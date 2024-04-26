Renowned Zimbabwean Robotics expert Professor Arthur Mutambara has taken his Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Control System Engineering Book launch international.

The International Conference on Autonomous Weapons Systems, Vienna, Austria will be his first port of call on 29 April to 30 April 2024.

On 2 to 4 May 2024, he will take his presentation to Georgia Tech – Institute for Robotics and Intelligent Machines (IRIM); Also Spelman and ITC; Atlanta Georgia, USA

Professor Mutambara on 6 to 7 May will be at the University of Pennsylvania – General Robotics, Automation, Sensing, & Perception Lab (GRASP), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

His fourth station from 8 to 10 May will be at Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Professor Mutambara is former deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

He is a multifaceted leader, academic, and technology expert currently serving as the Director and Full Professor of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge (IFK) at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) in South Africa.

Renowned for his expertise in robotics, academia, Pan-Africanism, and technology strategy, he is a pivotal figure in shaping the future of knowledge and technological advancement.

At IFK, Professor Mutambara leads the Decentralized Artificial Intelligence and Control Systems (DAICS) Research Group, driving groundbreaking research initiatives. He also spearheads the African Agency in Public Health (AAPH) initiative within the Future of Health (FoH) Research Group, demonstrating his commitment to leveraging technology for societal well-being.

In addition to his academic responsibilities, Professor Mutambara is deeply involved in teaching Control Systems at both UJ’s Mechanical Engineering and Electrical and Electronic Engineering Departments, imparting knowledge and fostering innovation among students.

