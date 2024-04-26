The national airline, Air Zimbabwe is now accepting the recently introduced local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), for bookings and payments.

Experts argue that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) must defend ZiG on the open market and not arrest people.

“Dear valued passengers

“Air Zimbabwe would like to inform you that we are now accepting ZiG payments for your travel through our ticket sales offices.

“Thank you for choosing to fly with Air Zimbabwe to any of your favorite destinations.”

