Renowned American economic analyst Professor Steve Hanke says Zimbabwe’s money supply is rising at alarming levels.

Hanke, who has been tracking troubled currencies across the globe says the country’s M2 is at 253 percent per year.

“Zimbabwe’s money supply (M2) is SURGING at ~253%/yr.

“As night follows day, today, I measure Zimbabwe’s inflation at a STAGGERING 894%/yr – the world’s HIGHEST.

“ZIMBABWE = TANKED,” he says.

Trade Economics citing Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, says M2 in Zimbabwe increased to 42722481 ZWL Thousands in June from 41023242 ZWL Thousands in May of 2024.

M2 in Zimbabwe averaged 1502250281.74 ZWL Thousands from 2009 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 59164494620.00 ZWL Thousands in March of 2024 and a record low of 297563.00 ZWL Thousands in January of 2009.

As a result, M2 offers a more comprehensive overview of inflation levels because if the M2 monetary supply is increased, inflation could rise, especially when not matched with production.

Zwnews