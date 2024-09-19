Sifiso Mkhwanazi, convicted of killing six Zimbabwean sex workers in Johannesburg, has been sentenced to six life terms in prison.

Mkhwanazi admitted to killing the six Zimbabwean women between April and October 2022.

The accused claimed he killed the women because they demanded more money after he had sex with them.

Two of the victims were pregnant.

The accused was arrested following the discovery of the six bodies at his father’s panel beating workshop in Johannesburg.

Image/ text: Crime Watch Zimbabwe