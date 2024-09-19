The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Ward 29 Councilor for the Harare City Council, Blessing Duma on allegations of extortion.

Duma who is the Chairperson of the Harare City Council Audit Committee allegedly coerced the Director Housing and Community Services, Admore Nhekairo to to sign allocation letters of two unserviced residential stand in Mabelreign Township to Welter Chigwereva and Danai Dzawanda respectively.

He reportedly threatened Nhekairo with adverse action by the Audit Committee if he does not sign the allocation letters.

Councillor Duma will appear at Harare Magistrate Court tomorrow, 19 September 2024.

However, some reports suggest that Duma has been exposing corruption within the local authority.

Children of War Veterans Association, says the arrest of Audit Committee Chair & Cnlr Blessing Duma who has been on radio, TV & at the Cheda commission exposing corruption by ZACC comes after he exposed many corruption cases against Mayor Jacob Mafume.

“He is the man who was unearthing all corrupt activities at council.

“Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and his accomplices from the corrupt evil regime teamed up together against him. They fabricated a ZACC case against him as a way to silence him through arrest.

He has been publicly exposing many corrupt cases at the council,” says COZVWA.

Zwnews