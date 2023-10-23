Zimbabweans in South Africa are planning to hand over a petition to President Cyril Ramaphosa over what they call rigged elections.

According to organisers, the handing over of the petition is expected to be done tomorrow.

Apparently, thousands of disgruntled Zimbabweans are seeking to hold peaceful demonstrations in the neighboring country over the just ended disputed polls in Zimbabwe.

Apparently, the country recently held elections which according to observer missions were not free and fair.

The Southern African Development Community Observer Mission led by Nevers Mumba condemned the polls.

The African Union and European Union Observer Missions also shared the same sentiments.

However, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF party has rubbished the claims that elections were conducted in a manner that violated the regional body’s guidelines governing democratic polls.

South Africa is home to thousands of Zimbabweans who some of them crossed the borders illegally in search for greener pastures.

