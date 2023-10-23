Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has officially launched the electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system at the ongoing Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) 3rd Annual Public Procurement Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) this morning.

The electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system key features; -Supplier registration and notification by email, -full range of Online Tender preparation, -online tender publication, bid preparation and submission, -Pre bid questions and Answer management and notifications to buyers and suppliers.

It also allows versatile procurement planning, e-tendering, eEvaluation, contract management, eAwarding, and catalogue management engine, procurement rules and currency variations accomodated, -Improved efficiency, -Promote transparency,

-Improved competition, -Security, -geographical inequality eliminated, and

minimum paperwork.

Speaking during the launch, President Mnangagwa said the nurturing of a more efficient and modern public procurement system which increases value for money, transparency and accountability while reducing pressure on the national budget remains urgent and important.

“The cases related to irregular payments, poor corporate governance, opaqueness in the award of contracts, favouritism and diversion of funds, among others will not be condoned.

“I, thus, challenge the procurement officials to be men and women of integrity,” he said.

Zwnews