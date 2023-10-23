The Zimbabwe Football Association has announced that Yvonne Mapika Manwa has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1 November 2023.

In this role, ZIFA said Manwa will be responsible for leading the association’s secretariat into its next phase under the Normalisation Committee.

She has years of experience in senior leadership and football administration positions, having been the CEO of football club, Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“We are thrilled to welcome Manwa to our team, and we believe her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue on the mission to transform Zimbabwean football,” ZIFA Chairperson Lincoln Mutasa said.