A Zimbabwean armed robber was shot and injured by a serving member of the South African Police Services (SAPS), who was shot by intruders but managed to crawl and reach for his service pistol and shot one of his attackers.

Limpopo Province Saps spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said:

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has hailed the response of an off-duty police sergeant whose reaction led to the arrest of one suspect following an incident of a house robbery. The incident happened at Lukau Tshishive village under Mutale policing area in the early hours of Sunday morning, 5 December 2022 at about 01:30.

The police sergeant, attached to Mutale Saps was attacked in his house, while sleeping with his wife. He was awoken by a loud bang on the door and three unknown males entered the bedroom, one of them carrying a firearm.

The suspect carrying a firearm shot the sergeant on his shoulder and the other suspects dragged the wife to the nearby bushes. The brave sergeant managed to crawl and get his service pistol and retaliated by firing a shot at the suspect who was left behind in the room. The suspect ran out of the house and jumped the fence and disappeared into the bushes. The wife later returned and investigations are unfolding on what could have happened to her