The EFF in Gauteng mourn the lives of the 14 Johanne Masowe Baptist Church members who tragically lost their lives on Saturday during their sacred baptism practice along the Jukskei River. We also extend our condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in such a tragic manner.

We also call on the provincial government of Gauteng to intensify the rescue efforts of the added three members who are said to be still missing. As Africans, our faith and spiritual beliefs are entrenched in our DNA. The churches, rivers, mountains and oceans have always been our places of refuge when we seek spiritual guidance. No one would have thought that such a sacred practice would be marred by such a tragedy. In the same breath, we cannot ignore the permanent flood threat that the Jukskei River poses to the Alexander community, particularly in Stjwetla.