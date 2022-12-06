ANC STATEMENT ON THE OUTCOMES OF THE SPECIAL NATIONAL COMMITTEE

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) met in a special session on Monday the 5th of December 2022 to deliberate on the Section 89 parliamentary report.

The President of the ANC comrade Cyril Ramaphosa attended the special NEC and made remarks after which he was allowed to recuse himself.

Members of the NEC having received the report of the special NWC held on Sunday the 4th of December 2022 engaged extensively, fully and frankly; concluding as follows:

That the NEC resolved that the ANC will vote against the adoption of the Report of the Section 89 Panel, given the fact that it is being taken on review.