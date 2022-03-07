Zimbabwean ministers will be attending press conferences during post cabinet briefings to take questions from the media, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana has said.

He said this is in line with the second republic’s openness and transparency thrust.

“In line with the Second Republic’s thrust to openness, transparency and accountability systems, from tomorrow, Ministers will be attending the Press Conference to take questions from members of the Media,” he says.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow visit Nairobi, Kenya, to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta to discuss several internal, regional and international issues affecting their countries.

An advance team of foreign affairs officials from Harare is already in Nairobi.

Zwnews