Chief Saba of Siansundu, Binga, has said that any all village heads who wear Yellow clothes will be dismissed.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project, he also asked village heads to blacklist CCC supporters or anyone who wears yellow.

Yellow is the theme colour for Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa who commands a huge following in the country.

On another subject, CCC activist Bernard Munamati has been brutally assaulted by MDC-Alliance youths identified as Calton, Trajie and Passmore over political party dispute.

In yet another incident, Bindura South Ward 18 CCC aspiring Councillor’s hut has been torched by suspected ZANU-PF youths.

This happened after CCC party activists held their ward meeting at his home on Saturday.

