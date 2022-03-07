The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which the body of a 54 year old woman was found in New Tafara, Harare on 05/03/22 at around 0645 hours.

The body was half naked with pants pulled below knee level.

According to police, a deep cut was observed on the head with one empty condom sachet and five unused condoms scattered at the crime scene.

In another incident which occurred in Chegutu on 05/03/22 at about 1230 hours, a man (22) was fatally stabbed several times all over the body at Pickstone Mine by five unknown suspects who attempted to steal gold ore at the mine.

Zwnews