Zimbabwe Women have embarked on a training camp in India as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September.

The team arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday with a squad of 16 players, led by the captain Mary-Anne Musonda.

After accepting an invitation to tour from the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute, Zimbabwe Women will be in India for 18 days during which they will play five Twenty20 (T20) games against local sides.

They will start off with a clash against the Karnataka State Women’s Select side this Thursday.

Zimbabwe Women will be in action again the following day, while the rest of the T20 matches are pencilled in for 18, 20 and 21 July.

All the matches will be played at the NICE Cricket Arena in Bengaluru.

After the T20 games, the visitors will also be involved in three one-day matches against the locals.

ZIMBABWE WOMEN SQUAD IN INDIA:

Chatonzwa Christabel, Chipare Francisca, Dhururu Chiyedza, Gwanzura Nyasha, Mavunga Michelle, Marange Precious, Mayers Sharne, Mazvishaya Audrey, Mbofana Esther, Mugeri-Tiripano Chipo, Mujaji Pellagia, Musonda Mary-Anne (captain), Ndhlovu Kelis, Phiri Loryn, Sibanda Nomvelo, Tshuma Loreen

-Zim Cricket