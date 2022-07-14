The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD) has released a weather report and forecast for the period 14 – 15 July 2022.

Below is the weather forecast for the period under review:

FORECASTS FOR TODAY, THURSDAY 14 JULY 2022

It should be generally cloudy in all areas of Zimbabwe, with short interludes of sunshine, especially over provinces in the southern part of the country, namely Masvingo, Matabeleland South and southern parts of Manicaland.

However, it should be cool in all places by afternoon as even the sunny periods will be coupled with the cool winds (being the actual causatives, driving away the clouds).

It is anticipated to get cold towards evening with light rain in parts of the Eastern Highlands.

IMPACTS

• Cold conditions may affect the body’s health, with common colds, influenza, and fever, as well as asthma, being common.

• Poultry producers should note that broilers are sensitive to temperature variations

• Low-level cloud/Fog may occur in parts of the Eastern Highlands and this tends to reduce visibility

• Rain and drizzle may affect your outdoor activities, please plan with the weather in mind.

• Rain forms a thin slippery layer on road surfaces which reduces grip and traction.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• Dress appropriately to keep warm especially overnight, and ensure vulnerable members of society are wain as well. When braziers are in use, please ensure the room is well ventilated.

• An umbrella or raincoat may be essential if one needs to be outside for prolonged periods.

• Poultry producers should check temperature levels regularly and adjustments made to reduce bird mortality and increase productivity.

• Field crops that may be affected by rain need to be stored in a dry place.

• Drive cautiously, especially when visibility has been diminished by fog or cloud-induced darkness.

• Roads may be slippery due to the rainfall, please drive carefully and do not overspeed.

TEMPERATURES FOR THE MAIN CITY CENTRES

Max today

Harare

21

Bulawayo

21

Gweru

19

Mutare

21

Kwekwe

21

Kadoma

22

Masvingo

21

Chinhoyi

23

Lupane

27

Bindura

21

Marondera

19

Gwanda

23

Min tomorrow 10 12 09 11 13 10 12 13 10 12 07 12

Max tomorrow 21 22 20 21 22 24 23 24 27 22 20 25

Centre FORECAST OF TOMORROW’S WEATHER IN HOLIDAY RESORTS Temperatures Min Max

VICTORIA FALLS: Partly cloudy and mild 12 26

KARIBA: Partly cloudy and mild 16 27

GREAT ZIMBABWE: Cloudy and cool 12 23

NYANGA: Cloudy and cool 07 17

VUMBA: Mostly cloudy and mild 10 21

MATOPOS: Partly cloudy and cool 06 21

CHIMANIMANI: Mostly cloudy and mild 12 19

OUTLOOK

Windy conditions are anticipated in the southern parts of Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provinces with light rain and drizzle in places.

It should be mostly cloudy across the entire country with cool daytime conditions becoming cold towards evening.