Citizens Coalition for Change CCC Zengeza West Member of Parliament Job Sikhala is this morning appearing in court to answer a number of charges levelled against him.

Sikhala who was arrested several days ago on inciting public disorder allegations had additional charges levelled against him by police yesterday.

The police spent time with Sikhala at Harare Central before charging him with defeating or obstructing the course of justice as defined in Section 184(1)(e) of Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act.

They alleged that at an unknown date but during the period extending from 25 May &16 June in Chitungwiza & Nyatsime, Sikhala intended to mislead police investigations into the murder of Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala, who was picked from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, where he is currently detained after he was denied bail last week on charges of inciting public violence, and was taken to Harare Central Police Station, and returned to the same detention facility after a warned & cautioned statement was recorded from him.

Meanwhile, his party is calling on its members to come to the courts and show solidarity with their comrade in the struggle.

Zwnews