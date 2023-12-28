President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says the main goal is not to totally destroy Nelson Chamisa and his Citizens Coalition for Change party, but to remove it from political field.

“LEST WE ABORT THE REAL GOAL: The real goal and focus should never be the complete destruction of Triple C as a political formation, incidental goal as that might be to a few.

“The objective should and must be total extirpation of quisling politics affixed onto our body-politic. It is just incidental that until now, Chamisa has been the face of those odious politics whose handlers come from and reside afar,” he says through his X handle donzamusoro007.

Charamba adds that Chamisa’s handlers should instead think of having a better educated puppet next time.

“As they invented Tsvangirai and Chamisa, they will still find more willing stooges, possibly better educated ones next time.

“We must aim to make Zimbabwean political soil inhospitable to such politics. Only then do we say, WELCOME UHURU!!!!!

“As CCC handlers weep and agonize, we are ready to push the final nail in CCC coffin when foolhardiness gets it to try its luck on street action in early January. Ndipo pavachaona kuti dombo harina mudzi,” he says.

He adds: “This is the THIRD tweet from an agonizing Dr Stephen Chan in under an hour. His phoney trip to Zambia on the eve of our elections, disguised as an award-receiving trip did not help Triple C. Or fool our vigilant security structures who were with him all the way into KK International Airport, and beyond!!!! We can talk about it now.”

