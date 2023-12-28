As heavy rains pound Harare, Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume has called on residents with houses on low lying areas like Budiriro Paddocks area, Kuwadzana Paddocks area and all other low lying areas to evacuate their houses as massive floods have been predicted.

Last week, two people died in Highfield and Budiriro.

In Budiriro a six year old boy was swept away by floods last week and his body was only recovered the day before yesterday, 5km away.

Apparently, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has warned communities in flood-prone areas to be on high alert as heavy rains coupled with hailstorms are expected throughout the country until 30 December 2023.

In a recent statement, the Meteorological Service Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) said heavy rains are expected in the northern parts of Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Harare, before spreading across the country by Saturday.

The Met Department warned that low-lying areas such as Muzarabani and the Zambezi Valley among other areas were at a high risk of flooding.

According to the Chronicle, in the Matabeleland region, Tsholotsho and Binga have pockets that are always susceptible to flooding, while in Bulawayo, areas that include parts of Nkulumane, Nketa and Cowdray Park suburbs often experience flooding during heavy storms.

About 51 people have been killed in adverse weather incidents since the commencement of the rainy season, with property and infrastructure valued at US$187 000 having been destroyed.

Among the victims were two police officers and their four-month-old daughter, who died while attempting to cross the flooded Kana River in Gokwe recently.

The Department of Civil Protection’s latest situation report shows that 28 people were injured as a result of inclement weather, while 1 601 households were affected.

The department also said it was preparing for disaster response and management, with forecasts showing that the country might be hit by two tropical cyclones during the current rainy season.

Last year, Southern Africa was affected by 11 cyclones, including Freddy, which left a trail of destruction in Mozambique, Malawi and Madagascar.

Zwnews