A Harare man Shingai Muringi is in hot soup after he sold court case exhibit and reported it as stolen.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, it is the court’s case that on 20 December 2023, the accused sold his vehicle which had been in police hands as exhibit in a case.

He then reported it as stolen, after he failed to buy it back.

The buyer was then arrested on allegations of having stolen the vehicle, but investigations revealed that the accused person had no right to sell it.

