Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka says a nurse Ivy Mangwanya (40) stationed at Nerutanga Clinic was stabbed to death at her doorstep.

Responding to a media query, Chinyoka said she had returned from Masvingo when the assailant pounced.

“I can confirm a tragic incident that occurred on April 28 in Mangwanya Village under Chief Nerutenga in Buhera, when a local nurse, Ivy Mangwanya who had just arrived from Masvingo, was stabbed on the throat with a sharp object by an unknown assailant.

“The suspect snatched a Vodacom cellphone and bag containing various clothes and vanished from the scene, leaving the victim to bleed to death.

“A bag, suspected to be the one that had been stolen from Magwanya was recovered with some clothes.

“The deceased’s body was taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The suspect is still at large, and we are appealing to the public with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the unknown suspect to report to any nearest police station,” Assistant Inspector Chinyoka told Masvingo Mirror.