A joint proposal by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi, suggesting the use of national identity cards instead of passports for cross-border travel, has sparked criticism in Botswana.

President Mnangagwa unveiled the proposal during a festival in Gaborone, asserting that changes in laws were underway to facilitate the removal of passport requirements. However, this announcement triggered public outcry in Botswana, leading the labor minister to clarify to parliament that no formal agreement had been reached, and procedures were still in progress. Lawmakers accused President Masisi of neglecting to consult Botswana citizens who oppose the proposed change.

International relations researcher Rodreck Matsveru expressed support for the concept of a borderless Africa, arguing that arbitrary colonial borders were established for divisive purposes. He referred to the ID card proposal as “noble.” Despite ongoing rights abuses and electoral fraud in Zimbabwe, relations between Presidents Mnangagwa and Masisi appear to be warming. Masisi endorsed Mnangagwa’s contested 2023 election win, though he did not attend the inauguration.

Some voices in Botswana believe that Zimbabwe has yet to fully embrace democratic values, while doubts persist among lawmakers. Governance expert Dr. Wurayayi Zembe raised concerns about Mnangagwa’s “ruthless dictatorship,” questioning the sincerity of the plan given the reported suffering of Zimbabweans under his rule. Zembe emphasized the need for true integration before scrapping passports.

While some East African states are easing visa requirements, Botswana lawmakers and citizens fear that eliminating passports at the Zimbabwe border could lead to increased illegal migration and job losses, reminiscent of South African xenophobia. Botswana hosts the second-largest Zimbabwean emigrant population after South Africa, and analysts anticipate a potential rise in crime if borders open.

For the vision of a borderless Africa to succeed, Zembe stressed the importance of addressing inequality through people’s democracies. While open borders can expand markets, Zimbabwe’s economic crisis is driving emigration. Trade between Zimbabwe and Botswana has declined in recent decades, with 2021 data showing Botswana exporting $46.8 million in goods to Zimbabwe and importing just $31.8 million.

Some Zimbabweans already travel to Botswana for affordable goods and healthcare as domestic systems collapse. The debate continues as both countries navigate the complexities of border policies and diplomatic relations.