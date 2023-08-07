The Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe, in conjunction with the Civil Protection Department, has issued the Zimbabwe Evening Weather Report and Forecast for Monday, 7th August 2023, valid until Wednesday, 9th August 2023.

PREAMBLE

In the morning, Manicaland, Mashonaland, and Harare Metropolitan provinces experienced partly cloudy and cold conditions.

However, the clouds decreased, and the weather became milder in the afternoon. Other areas were mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon, although they started off cold in the morning.

FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, TUESDAY 8TH AUGUST 2023

Brief periods of cloudiness are expected in the morning in the northern parts of Manicaland province. The morning will be cold, but it will become mostly sunny and warm in the afternoon.

In all other areas, clear skies are expected, with cold mornings and warm afternoons. There is a possibility of slight to moderate ground frost in susceptible areas such as Nyanga, Marondera, Henderson, Matopos, and Lupane.

However, it will be windy and cold in the evening in Masvingo, Matabeleland South, and the southern parts of Manicaland provinces.

• Cold and windy conditions may have adverse effects on vulnerable individuals, leading to respiratory-related illnesses such as colds, flu, hay fever, and asthma.

• Some outdoor activities may be affected by light rain and drizzle.

• Windy conditions increase the risk of runaway veld fires, as the dry vegetation serves as fuel for such fires.

• Plants and animals are sensitive to overnight drops in temperatures.

ACTIONS TO TAKE

• As we enter the high fire-danger season, it is advisable for all members of society, particularly farmers, to construct fireguards that are at least 9 meters wide to protect their property.

• Starting uncontrolled outdoor fires is a punishable offence. Therefore, caution is necessary even when starting “controlled” fires, as it helps safeguard lives and property.

• If the use of a brazier or fire is necessary to keep warm, ensure that the room is well-ventilated. Also, ensure that vulnerable individuals are appropriately dressed to maintain warmth or coolness as required.

• Monitor the temperature within fowl runs and adjust accordingly to minimize the impact of cold conditions on the bird population.

WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR WEDNESDAY, 9TH AUGUST 2023

In the morning, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and the southern parts of Manicaland provinces will experience cloudy, windy, and cold conditions. Some areas may experience light drizzle.

The remaining provinces are expected to have mostly clear skies, with cold mornings and warm afternoons. Ground frost is forecasted in susceptible areas such as Henderson and Lupane.