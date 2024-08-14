The organizers of the Africa Education Summit, Global Skills Hub, United Kingdom has formally requested Zimbabwe to host the 3rd Africa Education Summit in 2025 under the theme “Translating our Educational Advancement to Continental Development”.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Jenfan Muswere said hosting of the Summit has the potential to bring investors in the education sector to Zimbabwe as well as boost tourism during the hosting.

The Africa Education Summit, is a premier event dedicated to fostering educational advancement across the continent.

This summit will gather educators, policymakers, and stakeholders from all over Africa to discuss and strategize on how to leverage educational progress for continental development.

Why Attend? – Engaging Keynotes & Panels: Gain insights from leading educational experts and policymakers. – Interactive Workshops: Participate in hands-on training sessions designed to provide practical skills and knowledge. – Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, leaders, and innovators in the field of education. -Inspiration & Innovation: Discover new ideas and strategies to implement in your own educational contexts. Registration Fee: £200 – Includes: – Access to all summit sessions for 3 days – Training materials – Lunch and refreshments Hosts & Organizers.

This summit is jointly hosted by Global Skills Hub United Kingdom, Africa Education Stakeholders, and the Government of Zimbabwe.

Together, they aim to create a transformative experience that will drive educational and developmental progress across Africa.

Venue: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe Experience one of the natural wonders of the world while engaging in pivotal discussions on education.

Victoria Falls provides a breathtaking backdrop for this important event